🎄 Help support the Shorecrest Class of 2028🎄

Friday, November 14, 2025

 

The Shorecrest Class of 2028 is selling beautiful poinsettias to raise money for student events and activities. Perfect for holiday decor or gifts!

Use the QR code in the flyer or follow this link https://wa-shoreline.intouchreceipting.com to order your plants.

The plants cost $19.00 each. 

If you do not have a student in school, you will need to set up an account with the school district at the link. Scroll all the way to the bottom of the page to create a guest account.

After that simply follow the prompts to Shorecrest and click the link to poinsettia sales.

Purchase a lovely red poinsettia and support the Class of 2028. 

Your poinsettia will be available for pickup on Thursday, December 4, 2025 from 2:30 to 5:00pm in the Shorecrest Commons. 

Deadline to order a poinsettia is Wednesday, November 26, 2025.


