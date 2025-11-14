Fall Fun Acrylic Painting Workshop November 17, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center



Fall Fun Acrylic Painting Workshop

Member: $40

NonMember: $45 REGISTRATION REGISTRATION

Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536



Monday November 17, 202512:00 - 3:00 pmTaught by local artist, Laura Brewer. Laura will lead you step-by-step through the process of painting your personalized version of your fall pumpkin scene. - This class is in partnership with ShoreLake ArtsCOST