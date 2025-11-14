Fall Fun Acrylic Painting Workshop November 17, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center
Friday, November 14, 2025
12:00 - 3:00 pm
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
Taught by local artist, Laura Brewer. Laura will lead you step-by-step through the process of painting your personalized version of your fall pumpkin scene. - This class is in partnership with ShoreLake Arts
COST
- Member: $40
- NonMember: $45
- Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
