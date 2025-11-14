Public Health says "Do not buy food from unpermitted food vendors"

Friday, November 14, 2025

Food Safety Rating sign
There has been a large increase in food trucks, carts, and stands operating in King County and across the country without a permit. 

Public Health urges you not to purchase food from unpermitted food vendors. 

Only buy food from businesses that have a food safety rating sign.

Eating food from an unpermitted food vendor could make you sick because the vendors don't handle food safely. 

Unpermitted vendors also unfairly compete with the permitted food vendors who work to follow the rules and safely serve food.

More information about unpermitted food vendors at: kingcounty.gov/health/unpermitted-food


