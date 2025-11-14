Green Shoreline Planting Event at Hillwood Park on Friday November 14, 2025
Friday, November 14, 2025
We hope you will consider joining our group at Hillwood Park for a small planting this Friday, November 14, 2025 from 3-4:30pm.
Hillwood Park is still slated for major park improvements beginning early next year, but we will be planting in the wetland garden which will not be affected by upcoming construction.
No prior experience is necessary, and kids are welcome to participate! We do ask that you RSVP online in advance so we can provide enough tools.
Thank you for helping to improve our parks!
Hillwood Park 19001 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
