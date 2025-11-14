Green Shoreline Planting Event at Hillwood Park on Friday November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025

This weekend there are many events to celebrate Green Shoreline Day by planting native plants in our city's parks. 

We hope you will consider joining our group at Hillwood Park for a small planting this Friday, November 14, 2025 from 3-4:30pm.

Hillwood Park is still slated for major park improvements beginning early next year, but we will be planting in the wetland garden which will not be affected by upcoming construction.

No prior experience is necessary, and kids are welcome to participate! We do ask that you RSVP online in advance so we can provide enough tools.

Thank you for helping to improve our parks!

Hillwood Park 19001 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 4:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  