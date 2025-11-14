Clay Club Holiday Sale November 18, 2025 at Shoreline College

Friday, November 14, 2025


Shoreline College's annual Clay Club Holiday Sale will be Tuesday, November 18, 2025 from 8:30am-5:30pm!

The sale will be hosted at Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 in the Visual Arts Center Building 2000. The money from the sale is used to fund workshops and other club events for the year!

There will be a wide range of handmade ceramic wears available made by Shoreline students and staff.

Everything from functional pieces like mug, plates and bowls to decorative ornaments and plant pots. We even have raised bowls for pets!

This year the Photo and Art Club will be participating in the event as well! There will be a holiday themed photo booth and other art related activities!


