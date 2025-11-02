Shorecrest Grad and King Youngblood leader headlines free event at Mercer Island Library
Sunday, November 2, 2025
|King Youngblood. Founder and Leader Cameron Lavi-Jones is on the right
Saturday November 15, 2025, 6:00pm-7:30pm
Mercer Island Library
4400 88th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040
For teens and adults.
Registration not required.
Welcome Cameron Lavi-Jones, founder and leader of the alt rock band King Youngblood, and manager, Lara Lavi as they offer advice on how to be an independent artist in today's changing music industry.
They will discuss the basics of how to release music: recording, intellectual property protection and more.
Live concert by King Youngblood to follow the discussion. (See our previous article on the band)
Sponsored by the Friends of the Mercer Island Library.
Cameron Lavi-Jones is a graduate of Shorecrest High School. King Youngblood was the winner of the 2023 Battle of the Bands, held in Lake Forest Park. (See previous article)
