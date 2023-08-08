King Youngblood wins the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

King Youngblood won the Battle of the Bands

Photo courtesy Shoreline Chamber of Commerce presented the 4th annual Battle of the Bands, a showcase of emerging and developing Washington State bands. ShoreLake Arts presented the 4th annual Battle of the Bands, a showcase of emerging and developing Washington State bands.

The competition took place on August 3, 4, and 5, 2023, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park and featured a diverse range of music styles.

In addition to great music, the Battles featured a 21+ Beer and Wine Garden sponsored by Shoreline's Monka Brewing Co ., food vendors, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

People brought lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the performances.





On the first night of competition, Thursday, there were five bands in the competition.





King Youngblood and Vanilla Abstract wowed crowd and judges and moved on to the finals with Tuesday's Refuge taking the wild card spot.





On the second night on Friday. Ruby Vision and Batbox were selected to move on to Saturday's show. Pilot Seat clinched the wild card spot.





Saturday finals - the five bands played:

King Youngblood Vanilla Abstract Ruby Vision Batbox Pilot Seat

Each band had fans in the crowd and made new fans.





But the winner was King Youngblood















