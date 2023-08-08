Where to get tickets for Jazz Walk
Tickets for the 2023 North City Jazz Walk are available online at Northcityjazzwalk.org
Jazz Walk is one night only - Tuesday, August 15 starting at 6:30pm
Tickets can be purchased in person at these local Shoreline locations:
Sky Nursery (206) 546-4851
18528 Aurora Ave N Shoreline, WA 98133
Sunday – Saturday 9am – 6pm
Easy Monkey Taphouse (206) 420-1326
17537 15th Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155
Closed Monday and Tuesday open Wednesday – Sunday 4-10pm
Sodam Chicken (206) 397- 4119
17551 15th Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155
Monday-Saturday 10:30am – 10pm
North City Bistro (206) 365-4447
1520 NE 177th St. Shoreline, WA
Tu-Th 4:30pm – 9:30pm Fri and Sat. 4:30-10:30pm
North City Water (206) 362 – 8100
1519 NE 177th St Shoreline, WA 98155
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri.: 8am – 4:30pm, Wed. 9am-4:30pm
North City Lounge (206) 362-1443
17554 15th Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155
Monday – Sunday 9am - 2am
