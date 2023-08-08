Update to fatality collision on Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park

Location of the collision.

On July 31, 2023 at approximately 8:30pm, the Lake Forest Park Police and Shoreline Fire Departments jointly responded to the 19000 block of Ballinger Way NE (State Route 104) for a reported vehicle versus motorized foot scooter collision that occurred on the highway.





A vehicle traveling on Ballinger Way NE collided with a rider on a motorized foot scooter.





The driver of the motor vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.





No drugs or alcohol were involved with the collision. Ballinger Way NE was closed in both directions during the investigation



The initial investigation has identified that a motor vehicle was lawfully traveling northbound on Ballinger Way NE approaching the intersection of NE 190th Street.







The motorized scooter rider pulled out from behind the lawfully stopped vehicle and went directly in front of the northbound traveling vehicle.

There was no time for the vehicle driver to be able to avoid a collision. Witnesses and the vehicle drivers stopped and attempted to provide aid to the motorized scooter rider until they were relieved by arriving Shoreline Fire Department personnel.



The deceased was a resident of Shoreline. Family members of the deceased were notified by police department supervisors of the collision and came to the collision scene.

The continuing collision investigation is being jointly conducted with the Lake Forest Park Police Department (LFPPD) and the Washington State Patrol (WSP).





The motorized scooter rider pulled in behind a southbound facing vehicle that was stopped for oncoming vehicle traffic and preparing to turn east to NE 190th Street.

A 20-year-old male scooter rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.