Forest Bathing in Hamlin Park - immersion in nature

Forest Bathing will improve your well-being through immersion in nature.





This guided slow meander walk will teach you to use your senses to interact with the natural world to reduce stress, improve creativity, gain a sense of calm and stillness while also feeling more alive.





Photo by Jenny Walsh Ideal for persons older than 12, and who are comfortable traveling on uneven, unpaved terrain. Ideal for persons older than 12, and who are comfortable traveling on uneven, unpaved terrain.





The class will take place in Boeing Creek Park, Shoreline.





Mileva Huljev is a certified guide through the Association for Nature and Forest Therapy, with specific training in supporting people to improve their wellbeing by engaging with the natural world.









Thursday 8/24 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Fee: $49.00





This is a Continuing Education class from Shoreline Community College







