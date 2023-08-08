Forest Bathing in Hamlin Park - immersion in nature
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
This guided slow meander walk will teach you to use your senses to interact with the natural world to reduce stress, improve creativity, gain a sense of calm and stillness while also feeling more alive.
|Photo by Jenny Walsh
The class will take place in Boeing Creek Park, Shoreline.
Mileva Huljev is a certified guide through the Association for Nature and Forest Therapy, with specific training in supporting people to improve their wellbeing by engaging with the natural world.
Thursday 8/24 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm
Fee: $49.00
This is a Continuing Education class from Shoreline Community College
