Paul Lewing annual summer sale August 12-13, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Paul Lewing "EZ Cross" acrylic

Shoreline artist Paul Lewing will be holding his annual summer sale in his home studio at 105 N 200th St. August 12 and 13, from 10am to 5pm. 

He will be showing his acrylic paintings and ceramic tiles. To see some of the work on sale go to www.paullewingart.com

For details or directions, call 206-919-2664. Free to all, easy parking, bring your friends!

Paul Lewing
www.paullewingtile.com
www.paullewingart.com



