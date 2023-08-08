Grand Opening this Friday for Local Cat Shelter in Ballinger Village
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
|Daisy is the first feline to receive care in the new facility
Photo courtesy SAFe
Attendees will have the opportunity to:
SAFe Rescue’s new home at Ballinger more than doubles the square footage of its previous location on Aurora Avenue. With more space, SAFe aims to make a bigger impact for both cats and the humans who love them.
- Tour SAFe’s new, larger facility
- Sign up to volunteer or foster
- Admire adorable, adoptable cats and kittens
- Learn about SAFe’s Community Clinics and Pet Pantry
- Enjoy light refreshments
- Spin the wheel and win a prize
- Shop for pet supplies
|On the first day of adoption these littermates
found a home. Always best to adopt in pairs.
Photo courtesy SAFe
"We’re thrilled to welcome visitors to come and explore SAFe’s new home,” said Shelley Lawson, the Rescue’s Community Engagement Director.
“Whether you’re looking to adopt or shop for pet supplies, you’re interested in getting involved with the Rescue, or you just love cats, we’re looking forward to giving you a tour and celebrating with you!"
|Ribbon cutting ceremony
Photo courtesy SAFe
SAFe Rescue saves feline lives by taking in homeless cats, giving them the care they need, finding them loving homes, and supporting their human companions.
In addition to helping rehome nearly 2,000 cats per year, SAFe’s initiatives also offer assistance such as pet food, supplies, and subsidized veterinary clinics for pet owners experiencing economic challenges so that they can stay together with their beloved companion animals.
