Jobs: WSDOT Review Appraiser (PAS5)

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$80,816 – $108,712 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a highly skilled Review Appraiser (Property & Acquisition Specialist 5) to serve as a technical expert and leader within the Appraisal Division. In this role, you will develop scopes of work, evaluate consultant appraisers, provide expert guidance, and ensure compliance with state and federal requirements for Right of Way acquisitions. 

As an authority in eminent domain appraisal, you will perform complex valuations, conduct reviews, and mentor appraisal staff to support statewide project delivery. This position plays a vital role in advancing WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation solutions while fostering a respectful, inclusive, and equitable work environment.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


