Jobs: WSDOT Review Appraiser (PAS5)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$80,816 – $108,712 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a highly skilled Review Appraiser (Property & Acquisition Specialist 5) to serve as a technical expert and leader within the Appraisal Division. In this role, you will develop scopes of work, evaluate consultant appraisers, provide expert guidance, and ensure compliance with state and federal requirements for Right of Way acquisitions.