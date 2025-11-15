The giant chess set is coming back to Third Place Commons - with your help
Saturday, November 15, 2025
|Photo courtesy Third Place Commons
Do you remember the large chess set that used to be in the Commons? It disappeared during the pandemic, but IT'S COMING BACK!
An incredibly generous community member has been rebuilding the chess pieces, and over the course of the last several months, has begun mentoring others.
Are you interested in participating in this project? Do you have a memory or photograph of the iconic chess set you'd be willing to share? Please email director@thirdplacecommons.org. Thank you!
