Judges sought for PTA Reflections contest
Saturday, November 15, 2025
PTA Reflections contest.
We welcome judges from all parts of our community—families, staff, and community members. Most categories require less than an hour of your time and can be judged digitally at your convenience between December 15 and December 30.
The Visual Arts category typically receives the largest number of submissions and may require a bit more time (about 2–3 hours total).
If you’re interested in supporting student creativity, we’d love to have you join us!
Email: reflections@shorelinepta.org
Thank you,
Rachel and Jenny
