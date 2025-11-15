Judges sought for PTA Reflections contest

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Do you have a passion for the arts and would like to support Shoreline School District's young artists? If so, Shoreline PTA Council invites you to sign up to judge the PTA Reflections contest.

We welcome judges from all parts of our community—families, staff, and community members. Most categories require less than an hour of your time and can be judged digitally at your convenience between December 15 and December 30. 

The Visual Arts category typically receives the largest number of submissions and may require a bit more time (about 2–3 hours total).

If you’re interested in supporting student creativity, we’d love to have you join us!

Email: reflections@shorelinepta.org

Thank you,
Rachel and Jenny


Posted by DKH at 4:17 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  