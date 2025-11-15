Judges sought for PTA Reflections contest

Do you have a passion for the arts and would like to support Shoreline School District's young artists? If so, Shoreline PTA Council invites you to sign up to judge the PTA Reflections contest

We welcome judges from all parts of our community—families, staff, and community members. Most categories require less than an hour of your time and can be judged digitally at your convenience between December 15 and December 30.









If you’re interested in supporting student creativity, we’d love to have you join us!



Email:



Thank you,

