Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition & Relocation Agent

The MBA team serves the geographic area of northernmost Snohomish County, Skagit County, Whatcom County and Island County. The purpose of Real Estate Services Office (RES) is to support successful delivery of transportation projects and coordinate real estate transactions. RES stewards the agency’s property assets and supports program delivery through guidance and policy development related to property valuations, acquisitions, relocation, and property management.









The purpose of this position is to support the mission by completing simple and complex property rights acquisitions and/or facilitate any relocations associated with an acquisition, in compliance with the 1970 Uniform Relocation Act. This position directly supports the fish passage program and WSDOT's mission to provide an integrated, multimodal transportation system.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$75,045 – $100,951 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a right of way professional to serve as an Acquisition and Relocation Agent serving the Northwest Region on the Mount Baker Area (MBA) team, based in Shoreline, WA.