Blue Heron Park restoration project work party

Blue Heron Park

Photo by Linda Holman

On Saturday November 8, 2025 a major work party was held at Blue Heron Park in Lake Forest Park. This event was part of the ongoing restoration project that the park will be undergoing. It will be an ongoing project which is expected to take several years to complete. Several groups are involved in this process along with the city for planning and organization.









For this work party we planned to focus on cleanup of the main planting area in order to make way for the next phase which will be renovating the soil, installing an irrigation system and planting. We will be focusing the planting on natives, pollinators and water wise plants. New signage will eventually be installed.We had a wonderful turnout of 30 volunteers and several young gardeners who came with their parents and enjoyed helping out. We welcomed members of Rotary, Interact, Stewardship Foundation, Master Gardeners and members of the community. We also had the pleasure of welcoming two of our city council members.Our work parties will be scheduled every second Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Hours will be 9:00am to noon.