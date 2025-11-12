What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – November 12 - 18
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
From twinkling lights to local delights, Shoreline is glowing this week! Don’t miss the first-ever Greenhouse Winter Market at Sky Nursery, a two-day celebration of local makers, art, and community giving and the Shorelights Winter Light Display at the Park at Town Center, where the season officially twinkles to life. Explore these and more featured events happening across Shoreline this week at DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Shoreline Pool Design Open House
Thursday, November 13
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Shoreline City Hall
Join us on November 13 for an in-person pool design open house at City Hall. You can learn about the project, see a preliminary design, and understand the exploration process. Can’t attend? The materials will also be available online. Stay updated and engaged! Visit our Engage Shoreline page for project updates and to provide input. Learn more about the Shoreline Pool Facility Exploration Project at shorelinewa.gov/poolfacility.
Free FISH WAR screening at Shoreline College
Friday, November 14, 5:00 PM
Shoreline Community College Theater
The Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission and nonprofit Meaningful Movies Project will be hosting a free screening of the documentary FISH WAR at Shoreline College Theater on Friday, Nov. 14. Doors open at 5 p.m., film starts at 6 p.m. Screening will be followed by a panel discussion including NWIFC Chairman Ed Johnstone and others featured in the film. Edmonds Bookshop will be there, selling books about the treaty rights struggle in the Pacific Northwest, including Ramona Bennett Bill's Fighting for the Puyallup Tribe, Charles Wilkinson's Treaty Justice and Messages from Frank's Landing (with Billy Frank Jr.) and Bill Wilkerson's In Common With. FISH WAR highlights the violent struggle faced by Indigenous nations to exercise their treaty-protected right to harvest salmon in the Pacific Northwest. The protests led to a federal court case, U.S. v. Washington, that changed the way the state and treaty tribes care for the environment. The Boldt decision in this case went all the way to the Supreme Court. It should have put an end to the Fish Wars.
Fifty years later, however, tribal treaty rights face adversaries including habitat destruction and climate change, which threaten to destroy salmon runs forever.
Rainbow Bingo
Friday, November 14
6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers! Cash Beverage Bar, Rainbow Jell-O Shots, Prizes! Please note that this is a 21 and over event Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos. $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
2025 Greenhouse Winter Market
Saturday & Sunday, November 15 & 16
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sky Nursery
Join us in welcoming over 4 dozen local PNW artists and makers to the cozy Sky Nursery greenhouse in the center of Shoreline for a winter market to remember. The list of vendors represents the diverse, rich, and talented perspectives of Shoreline and the greater Seattle community, offering treats and treasures ranging from candles, jewelry, miniatures, glass and leatherwork, to fiber arts and basketry, visual arts, body care, baked goods and beyond. FREE EVENT, OPEN TO ALL More Sky Holiday Events: www.skynursery.com/classes-
HOPELINK FOOD DRIVE - All market vendor fees go to support Hopelink, who will also be at the event collecting donations in support of their 2025 Lend a Hoping Hand Campaign.
The First Annual Greenhouse Winter Market is sponsored by Shoreline Farmer's Market, City of Shoreline, and Sky Nursery.
Shorelights Winter Light Display
Saturday, November 15, 5:30 PM
Park at Town Center
Join us for the ceremonial first lighting of the inaugural Shorelights Winter Light Display! Celebrate the magic of winter with the ShoreLights Winter Light Display, a dazzling showcase of light to bring communities together in the heart of Shoreline and brighten up the season. This free, family-friendly event is open to all!
Sip and Paint with Laura Brewer
Sunday, November 16
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vault 177
Laura Brewer is a local artist and teacher. She has worked with both children and adults teaching them skills and techniques all while having a great time! She has taught many different art media, but has been teaching acrylic painting for years. No matter your skills, Laura will make painting relaxing and enjoyable. For only $65 you will choose from delightful brews on tap, quality wines or a drink fashioned for you just for this occasion. Grab your friends and sign up today as space is limited. Presented by Shorelake Arts.
