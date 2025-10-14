Sunday October 19, 2025 is the last regular Farmers Market in Lake Forest Park

Tuesday, October 14, 2025


This Sunday, October 19, 2025 is the LAST day of the regular farmers market season in Lake Forest Park! 

Make sure to come on down to pick up the freshest produce, like apples, pears, carrots, beets and squash, along with sweet and savory treats, flowers, nuts, fish, meat and so much more! 

Plus, our vendors are the friendliest around. See you soon!

Save the Date:

Holiday Farmers Markets & Craft Fairs November 23 & December 14


Posted by DKH at 9:06 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  