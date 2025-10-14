Sunday October 19, 2025 is the last regular Farmers Market in Lake Forest Park



This Sunday, October 19, 2025 is the LAST day of the regular farmers market season in Lake Forest Park!





Make sure to come on down to pick up the freshest produce, like apples, pears, carrots, beets and squash, along with sweet and savory treats, flowers, nuts, fish, meat and so much more!





Plus, our vendors are the friendliest around. See you soon!





Save the Date:





Holiday Farmers Markets & Craft Fairs November 23 & December 14





