Jobs: Barista position open at Drumlin

Prior professional or amateur experience doing a rather complicated task with your hands, repeatedly and accurately, is strongly preferred. If you have experience doing that while exchanging pleasantries at the same time, even better. This position also requires prior professional experience working alone and with a team.The available hours are 6 am to 2 pm Saturday - Tuesday, with extra days possible. This schedule can be somewhat flexible.This position could also be combined with an evening bartender position; please let us know if you're interested in that position as well if you apply for the barista position.Pay is based on experience, starting at minimum wage plus pooled tips. We offer a clean and pretty workspace with large south facing windows, great customers, and of course free espresso. We offer health benefits for full time permanent positions.Please send a resume and letter about why you are applying to this position to megan@drumlin.pub . We look forward to hearing from you!









Starting pay: DOE but minimum wage plus pooled tipsJob could be combined with bartendingWe're ready to add a barista to Drumlin's espresso bar in east Shoreline. This position requires a love of people, details, flavor, listening, movement and mornings.We would love to hear from experienced baristas, but we can train the right person to make espresso drinks and do all the supporting tasks.