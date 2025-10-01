Sno-King International Folk Dance Club welcomes new teacher October 15, 2025

Sno-King folk dancers

Lucky Sno-King! This month we have a red hot teacher, Jana Rickel, coming to teach us. On Wednesday, October 15, 2025 she will teach three dances from Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Sweden.





It's fine to come alone. We start with requests, and a short lesson, and continue with a planned program of dances alternating with requests.





October will feature our last 6:30 beginner classes for the season- they will resume in the spring. This month they will be on Wednesday, Oct 1,15, 22, and 29.



Wednesday October 8 is set teaching night, and we will teach a Scottish set at 6:45 sharp; if you come late you may not be able to join a set.

Saturday October 11 is our Second Saturday Party, from 7:00-9:00pm, no teaching. You may bring finger food treats to share.

Beware of goblins on Wednesday, Oct 29! This is our Halloween costume party. Dress up and scare us! Donation $8.00; first time free. Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood.













Join us, when we dance our way around the globe. We do couple, no-partner, and set dances.