Sno-King International Folk Dance Club welcomes new teacher October 15, 2025

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Sno-King folk dancers

Lucky Sno-King! This month we have a red hot teacher, Jana Rickel, coming to teach us. On Wednesday, October 15, 2025 she will teach three dances from Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Sweden.

Join us Wednesdays from 7:00-9:00pm, when we dance our way around the globe. We do couple, no-partner, and set dances. 

It's fine to come alone. We start with requests, and a short lesson, and continue with a planned program of dances alternating with requests.

October will feature our last 6:30 beginner classes for the season- they will resume in the spring. This month they will be on Wednesday, Oct 1,15, 22, and 29.

  • Wednesday October 8 is set teaching night, and we will teach a Scottish set at 6:45 sharp; if you come late you may not be able to join a set.
  • Saturday October 11 is our Second Saturday Party, from 7:00-9:00pm, no teaching. You may bring finger food treats to share.
  • Beware of goblins on Wednesday, Oct 29! This is our Halloween costume party. Dress up and scare us!
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. Donation $8.00; first time free. 

Website , email or phone 425-610-9393.


