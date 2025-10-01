Shoreline Student-Led Virtual Forum with School Board Candidates

Wednesday, October 1, 2025


Our Next School Board: A Shoreline Student-Led Candidate Forum
October 15, 2025 at 5:30pm online

Webinar ID 892 3858 5266
Passcode 466909

Join us for a student-led forum with Shoreline School Board candidates Lama Chikh and Emily Williams, where students will ask questions, share their priorities, and engage directly with district leaders.

Designed and led by Shoreline students, this event highlights the issues that matter most to young people and gives attendees a chance to see students take the lead in shaping the conversation. 

You’ll hear from the candidates, explore pressing topics facing Shoreline schools, and experience the impact of student leadership in education.

Whether you’re a student, educator, parent, or community member, this forum is a chance to learn, engage, and center student voices in local education discussions.

Hosted by League of Education Voters and the Shoreline Parent Teacher Association.


