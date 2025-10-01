Shoreline Student-Led Virtual Forum with School Board Candidates



Our Next School Board: A Shoreline Student-Led Candidate Forum

October 15, 2025 at 5:30pm online





Webinar ID 892 3858 5266 Passcode 466909



Join us for a student-led forum with Shoreline School Board candidates Lama Chikh and Emily Williams, where students will ask questions, share their priorities, and engage directly with district leaders.



Designed and led by Shoreline students, this event highlights the issues that matter most to young people and gives attendees a chance to see students take the lead in shaping the conversation.



