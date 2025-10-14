Silent Book Group at the Shoreline Library

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

For adults.
Registration not required.
Cost: Free
  • Monday, October 27, 2-3pm
  • Monday, November 24, 2-3pm
  • Monday, December 22, 2-3pm

In this peaceful space, immerse yourself in your favorite book, with no assigned reading or discussion questions—just the company of fellow book lovers.

Bring your own book. All formats are welcome, including books, eBooks and audiobooks with headphones.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.


