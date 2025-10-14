Silent Book Group at the Shoreline Library

Monday, October 27, 2-3pm

Monday, November 24, 2-3pm

Monday, December 22, 2-3pm









For adults.Registration not required.Cost: FreeIn this peaceful space, immerse yourself in your favorite book, with no assigned reading or discussion questions—just the company of fellow book lovers.Bring your own book. All formats are welcome, including books, eBooks and audiobooks with headphones.Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.