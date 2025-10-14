Shorecrest cross country team competed at Nike Hole In The Wall Invitational October 11, 2025

Shorecrest cross country teams

The Shorecrest cross country team braved rain, wind, and muddy conditions to compete at the Nike Hole In The Wall Invitational meet on October 11, 2025.

The Shorecrest community, coaches, staff, and families are all so proud of these athletes!





--Kelly Hjelle









The competition was deep with over 100 high school teams in attendance. Standout accomplishments include several of our athletes achieving personal bests in the 5K distance and the Shorecrest girls taking second overall in the JV Silver race.Our next meet will be against Snohomish, Stanwood, and Shorewood on Thursday 10/16. The races will take place at at Valley View Middle School at 3:45 (JV boys), 4:15 (all girls) and 4:45 (varsity boys).The junior varsity athletes have two more races with the varsity athletes likely going on to the state competition November 8th in Pasco.