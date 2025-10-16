Ridgecrest Books: Release party for cozy fantasy novel Social Sorcery with author Alex Peachy October 24, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Author Alex Peachy at Ridgecrest Books October 24, 2025 at 7pm

Join us for the release party for Social Sorcery, a cozy fantasy novel perfect for this time of year that's a cozy blend of D&D and steampunk.

Alex is also the author of Distilled Magic, another cozy fantasy set in the same world as Social Sorcery, but each book stands alone. This is a great event for all the cozy fantasy fans out there! Like a pumpkin-spiced latte in book form.

The stories Alex creates explore identity, community, and personal growth themes. He shares his home with his wife, son, and their three adorable cats. His favorite cat considers Alex her human and often demands to be held. You can often find him writing and sipping on a glass of good whisky in the evenings.

Ridgecrest Books, 512 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155


