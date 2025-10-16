Mud Bay fundraiser brought in four pallets of food and supplies for Seattle Area Feline (SAFe) Rescue in Shoreline

Thursday, October 16, 2025


Thank you for shopping at Mud Bay for Neighborhood Pet Store Day last month! 

Your support, and the generosity of our friends at Mud Bay, brought in four pallets of food and supplies to stock SAFe’s cat care, foster, and pet pantry shelves. 

These supplies include: 
  • 749 pounds of paper pellet litter for young kittens in foster care, 
  • 1,424 cans of wet food for onsite and community cat care, and 
  • stacks upon stacks of grooming and enrichment items. 
We are so honored to be a part of such a committed animal care community here in the PNW!

--Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue)


Posted by DKH at 3:37 AM
