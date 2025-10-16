Mud Bay fundraiser brought in four pallets of food and supplies for Seattle Area Feline (SAFe) Rescue in Shoreline
Your support, and the generosity of our friends at Mud Bay, brought in four pallets of food and supplies to stock SAFe’s cat care, foster, and pet pantry shelves.
These supplies include:
- 749 pounds of paper pellet litter for young kittens in foster care,
- 1,424 cans of wet food for onsite and community cat care, and
- stacks upon stacks of grooming and enrichment items.
--Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue)
