Local Blood Drives in October

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

The Bloodworks trailer
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

By Tom Petersen

The Bloodworks Northwest mobile crews will be in and around Shoreline five times in the coming days and weeks of October. 

Find information and make appointments for the following drives at www.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.
  • Shoreline Fire Department Station #51 in Kenmore, Tuesday, October 7
  • Bastyr University in Kenmore, Monday, October 13
  • Windermere Northlake, Lake Forest Park, Friday, October 24
  • Edmonds Waterfront Center, Edmonds, Monday, October 27
  • Fircrest campus, Shoreline, Wednesday, October 29
Bloodworks also has permanent donor centers in north Seattle (10357 Stone Ave N, Seattle 98133) and Lynnwood (19723 Highway 99, Suite F, Lynnwood 98036)

Donor centers are open six days a week, and in addition to drawing whole blood can also take platelets, plasma, and double-red-cell donations using apheresis machines.


Posted by DKH at 7:36 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  