Local Blood Drives in October
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
The Bloodworks Northwest mobile crews will be in and around Shoreline five times in the coming days and weeks of October.
Find information and make appointments for the following drives at www.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.
- Shoreline Fire Department Station #51 in Kenmore, Tuesday, October 7
- Bastyr University in Kenmore, Monday, October 13
- Windermere Northlake, Lake Forest Park, Friday, October 24
- Edmonds Waterfront Center, Edmonds, Monday, October 27
- Fircrest campus, Shoreline, Wednesday, October 29
Donor centers are open six days a week, and in addition to drawing whole blood can also take platelets, plasma, and double-red-cell donations using apheresis machines.
0 comments:
Post a Comment