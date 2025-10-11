LFP Climate Hub grand opening Sunday October 12, 2025 in Third Place Commons
Saturday, October 11, 2025
On Sunday, October 12, 2025 from 10am - noon at Third Place Commons 17171 Bothell Way NE the LFP Climate Hub will officially open.
The Climate hub will do this by:
The LFP Climate Hub features a large mural designed by Debbie Tomassi and put up with the help of muralist Staci Adman. Over 100 people joined in the painting of the mural. It is a celebration of LFP’s natural environment.
There will be fabulous music, lots of informational tables, and activities for kids, plus breakfast yummies, and a short welcome program with some special guests and a ribbon cutting
Learn about what the LFP Climate Hub is, discuss what it can be, find out how to get involved.
LFP Climate Hub is a community space focused on climate science, reducing emissions, supporting our natural environment, and fostering community resiliency. The LFP Climate Hub is intended to assist the community to examine the realities of climate change and to respond with hope and collaboration.
- Encouraging individuals and organizations to act to reduce carbon emissions
- Broadcasting the work of community collaborations with climate/environmental focus
- Partnering with like-minded individuals and organizations to multiply our impact
- Bringing people together to learn about, discuss and build community and environmental resiliency.
The mural frames a 4x14 ft display board with rotating, curated content on local projects concerned with climate issues and solutions. It is a trusted space for public events and climate education, fostering a sense of shared purpose and preparedness.
Groups, individuals, and organizations are encouraged to use the space to tell climate stories and encourage resident involvement in being part of the solution.
