Scene on the Sound: environmentally friendly car and truck carrier

Photo by Jan Hansen

The 78,300 GT pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) chartered by Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and is owned by compatriot company Shoei Kisen.





Completed in late November 2024.





Flying the flag of Panama, the newbuild features a length of 199.9 meters and a beam of 38 meters.





Using environmentally friendly LNG as fuel and equipped with a high-pressure dual-fuel engine, the vessel is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in international shipping and contribute to a sustainable future, according to Shoei Kisen.





Compared to conventional fuel oil-powered vessels, the new vessel can achieve a 25-30% reduction in CO₂ emissions. It also nearly eliminates SOx emissions, a major cause of air pollution, and reduces NOx emissions by 80-90% through the use of an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system.











