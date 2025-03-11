Transit union announces March 20 kickoff of Transit Safety & Security Task Force

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 587 on Friday announced March 20, 2025 as the first meeting date for the new Transit Safety and Security Task Force.









“Our transit operators have chosen careers of public service, and they deserve to be safe and secure on the job. And riders deserve to be safe, too. "Violence and aggressive behavior on public transit are part of a much larger crisis, stemming from how we as a city and a society are failing so many people. "Failing to provide mental health services, failing to provide treatment for drug addiction, and failing to provide the support to families and children that could prevent people from developing serious problems in the first place. "And failing to provide shelter and affordable housing. We need to tackle those structural problems at the same time as we implement immediate measures that can improve safety on our transit system now.” – Katie Wilson, General Secretary, Transit Riders Union

The task force kickoff announcement follows the tragic murder of transit operator Shawn Yim in December. Just hours after his murder, the leadership of ATU Local 587, flanked by city and county leaders, called for the creation of a countywide task force on transit safety. Friday’s announcement made good on that promise.



“I’m proud to see this vital work getting off the ground,” said King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci. “I look forward to supporting the task force’s recommendations and ensuring that everyone aboard transit – both operators and the riding public – feels safe and secure. "We must do everything in our power to prevent another tragedy, like Shawn’s death, and also to alleviate the everyday incidents and issues that caused people to feel unsafe on our transit system.”

One of the primary goals of the task force is addressing transit safety and security in King County, including the jurisdictions in which the Metro transit department operates. As a starting point, the task force will address:

Improvements to operator safety on Metro transit department buses, including a plan to install physical barriers for bus operators on both newly acquired and existing bus fleet;

Strategies to hold public transit passengers, as well as others at bus stops and transit centers, accountable for abiding by the requirements for conduct on transit property, as specified in K.C.C. chapter 28.96, as well as local laws and regulations;

Interagency coordination and shared responsibilities with the jurisdictions in which the Metro transit department operates;

Coordination with Metro transit police, local law enforcement, communities, and transit riders to improve response times with the goal of improving both public safety and the perception of safety onboard public transit and at bus stops and transit centers; and

Other issues as identified by task force members.

"While King County Metro is doing everything we can to improve safety for our employees and riders, we recognize the need for this task force because our agency alone cannot make our communities safer.





"We look forward to collaborating with cities and other partners to take meaningful actions to improve safety and security for everyone in the region.” - King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison



The task force will meet regularly through spring 2025 to develop an initial list of recommendations. Per County Legislation, a report is due in September 2025 to provide accountability and to report on progress for improving transit safety and security.





