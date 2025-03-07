SAFe Rescue hosts kitten shower to support vulnerable felines during kitten season
Friday, March 7, 2025
Taking place on March 22, 2025 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at SAFe Rescue, 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, this event will collect essential in-kind and monetary donations to ensure young kittens receive the care they need.
Kitten season, which begins in early spring, brings an influx of orphaned and neonatal kittens in need of urgent care. The Kitten Shower provides an opportunity for the community to come together, learn about fostering, and contribute to the welfare of these tiny felines.
Event Highlights:
- A kitten petting room, where guests can meet adorable kittens currently in SAFe Rescue’s care.
- A kitten naming station, allowing attendees to give names to future arrivals.
- A fun ‘Guess the Number of Toys in the Incubator’ game with a prize for the closest guess.
- A chance to learn more about fostering and volunteering opportunities.
- Light refreshments and a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.
|Feeding with a syringe
Those who wish to contribute but are unable to attend in person can still participate through SAFe Rescue’s online Kitten Shower Donation Registry. This registry includes much-needed supplies such as formula, heating pads, bottles, medicines, and toys for kittens in foster homes. The shelter will also be hosting a live “kitten cam” in the week leading up to the event.
“This year we have created new medical protocols and new foster supply bags for foster homes caring for our most vulnerable population,” says Michelle Flowers, Foster Program Manager at SAFe Rescue. “Your contributions will enable us to provide a level of care that we otherwise would not be able to provide, and it will keep kittens safer and healthier! ”
Space for the Kitten Shower is limited, and attendees must RSVP in advance. Reserve a spot or explore the donation registry here
0 comments:
Post a Comment