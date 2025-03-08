Mayor Christopher Roberts proclaims March American Red Cross month in Shoreline
Saturday, March 8, 2025
By Pam Mieth
Showing compassion and taking care of one another is key in difficult times, and no one is better prepared to help than local volunteers with the American Red Cross of King County.
These dedicated volunteers are among roughly 7,000 from Washington and North Idaho who not only provide emergency assistance to disaster victims at home and across the country, but also teach life-saving skills and emergency preparedness classes, organize blood drives, and help support members of the military, their families, and veterans.
Those efforts were highlighted at the recent Shoreline City Council meeting, when Mayor Christopher Roberts proclaimed March American Red Cross month in the city, recognized "the compassion of people in Shoreline" and reaffirmed "our commitment to care for one another in times of crisis."
"This generous spirit is woven into the fabric of our community and advances the humanitarian legacy of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton," he said.
"We recognize all those who lead with their hearts to serve people in need and ask everyone to join in this commitment to strengthen our community," he concluded, declaring on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, March as American Red Cross Month in the city of Shoreline, and encouraging "all in our community to reach out and support its humanitarian mission."
The proclamation was presented to Shoreline residents and American Red Cross of King County volunteers Crystal Mounsey, Pat Kenney, Lynette Muenzberg and Hans Hoffman.
Accepting on the group's behalf, Mounsey noted she was among a number of volunteers who recently deployed to assist wildfire victims in California, which "was a trip I will never forget in multiple ways," she said.
"It is thanks to the Red Cross that I'm able to go and help people," she said, adding, closer to home,
"Here in Shoreline, we have had just over 20 home fires that we've helped with, just in the last year," along with CPR trainings and other initiatives.
More information about Red Cross programs, volunteering or making a donation can be found here.
