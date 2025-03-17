Irish in Washington state

Monday, March 17, 2025


For St. Patrick's Day, the census bureau released maps showing the percentage of residents with Irish ancestry in the U.S. and in each state.

Washington state has what seems like a low percentage - 9.8%. 

However, I had my DNA analyzed by Ancestry years ago - multiple nationalities but it wasn't until their latest revision this year that they show me with Irish ancestry. I'm still trying to figure out where that snuck into my family tree!

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 4:34 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  