Irish in Washington state



For St. Patrick's Day, the census bureau released maps showing the percentage of residents with Irish ancestry in the U.S. and in each state. For St. Patrick's Day, the census bureau released maps showing the percentage of residents with Irish ancestry in the U.S. and in each state.





Washington state has what seems like a low percentage - 9.8%.





However, I had my DNA analyzed by Ancestry years ago - multiple nationalities but it wasn't until their latest revision this year that they show me with Irish ancestry. I'm still trying to figure out where that snuck into my family tree!





--Diane Hettrick







