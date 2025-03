Celebrating women’s businesses at Town & Country Market March 15, 2025

Celebrating women-owned businesses that empower our world one bite at a time Celebrating women-owned businesses that empower our world one bite at a time







Town & Country Markets were proud to partner with so many wonderful women-owned businesses, and on March 15, 2025 they hosted open houses in all six of their markets featuring and highlighting some great WOB brands.







In Shoreline, customers were able to meet some of T&C's favorite WOB partners and hear their stories.







They brought some goodies to share, and cooked up some tasty treats, accompanied by wine from Cedergreen Cellars.





--All photos by Claudia Meadows









Shoreline Town & Country is located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133