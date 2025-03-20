Bloomin’ Bulb Sale starts Saturday March 22, 2025 near Highland Terrace Elementary
Thursday, March 20, 2025
|Triumph tulips for sale
The Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association (HTNA) planted hundreds of pots with tulip and daffodil bulbs, now ready to bloom. Choose pots of either Tulips (5 colors of Triumph) or Daffodils (6 types). The pots are wrapped and beribboned with planting instructions. Perfect for springtime gifts.
Prices: 4 pots $30; 3 pots $22.50; 2 pots $15; 1 pot $7.50.
Dates: Saturday and Sunday, March 22-23; and, March 29-30, 2025
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Corner of 2nd Ave NW and 159th, near Highland Terrace Elementary.
Email fmcsea@msn.com for more information or to reserve bulb pots.
