Bloomin’ Bulb Sale starts Saturday March 22, 2025 near Highland Terrace Elementary

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Triumph tulips for sale

The Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association (HTNA) planted hundreds of pots with tulip and daffodil bulbs, now ready to bloom. Choose pots of either Tulips (5 colors of Triumph) or Daffodils (6 types). The pots are wrapped and beribboned with planting instructions. Perfect for springtime gifts.

Prices: 4 pots $30; 3 pots $22.50; 2 pots $15; 1 pot $7.50.

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, March 22-23; and, March 29-30, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Corner of 2nd Ave NW and 159th, near Highland Terrace Elementary.

Email fmcsea@msn.com for more information or to reserve bulb pots.


