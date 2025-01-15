What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? January 15 - 21
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
January 15 - 21
January is buzzing with events in Shoreline, offering something for everyone in the community! From hands-on creativity at the LEGO® Block Party and learning repair skills at Fix-It Night to enriching workshops like earthquake retrofitting and estate planning, there’s no shortage of opportunities to connect, learn, and grow.
Families can enjoy story time sessions, while students have access to homework help and reading buddies at the library. Don’t miss the chance to explore new skills, meet neighbors, and make the most of these enriching local gatherings! For more details and upcoming events visit https://www.destinationshoreline.com/calendar.
LEGO® Block Party
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Build together at an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire session or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Bring by your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse!
If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.
Pajama Story Time
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
6:30 PM 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.
Drop-In Technical Assistance
Thursday, January 16, 2025
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Library
Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.
Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library
Friday, January 17, 2025
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.
Family Story Time
Friday, January 17, 2025
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.
The ABCs of Residential Earthquake Retrofitting
Saturday, January 18, 2025
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Let’s make sure that your home is safe and reinforced against earthquakes. If your house was built before 1980, your home and family may be at risk during a significant earthquake. Learn about your older wood-framed home’s vulnerabilities, and the reinforcements and techniques typically employed to address those weaknesses. There is more to it than just foundation bolting! Presented by the region’s premier retrofit specialist since 1999. Leif Jackson has years of experience retrofitting single-family homes in the Puget Sound area. He has taught in-person seminars for homeowners at PNA, Seattle Home Show, NW Remodeling Expo, Historical Seattle, and others.
Wall Group Law: Estate Planning Essentials Presentation
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center (multi-purpose room)
Join Wall Group Law for an interactive workshop and learn more about setting up an estate plan that works for you! Even if you already have a plan, it’s always good to review. All attendees qualify for a complimentary 90-minute consultation with an attorney to set up at your convenience in conjunction with their schedules. Registration is not required.
Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks.
Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.
Talk Time Class at Shoreline Library
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
6:30 PM - 7:45 PM
Shoreline Library
Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on https://www.
destinationshoreline.com/ calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@
gmail.com.
Destination Shoreline is presented by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline.
Destination Shoreline is presented by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs, visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
