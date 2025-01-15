What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? January 15 - 21

LEGO® Block Party



Wednesday, January 15, 2025



2:30 PM - 4:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Build together at an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire session or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.







Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library



Wednesday, January 15, 2025



5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Bring by your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse!



ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy. org.

If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at





Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Wednesday, January 15, 2025



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Pajama Story Time



Wednesday, January 15, 2025



6:30 PM 7:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







Drop-In Technical Assistance



Thursday, January 16, 2025



10:30 AM - 11:30 AM



Shoreline Library



Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.







Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library



Friday, January 17, 2025



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Family Story Time



Friday, January 17, 2025



10:00 AM - 10:30 AM



Shoreline Library



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







The ABCs of Residential Earthquake Retrofitting



Saturday, January 18, 2025



3:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Let’s make sure that your home is safe and reinforced against earthquakes. If your house was built before 1980, your home and family may be at risk during a significant earthquake. Learn about your older wood-framed home’s vulnerabilities, and the reinforcements and techniques typically employed to address those weaknesses. There is more to it than just foundation bolting! Presented by the region’s premier retrofit specialist since 1999. Leif Jackson has years of experience retrofitting single-family homes in the Puget Sound area. He has taught in-person seminars for homeowners at PNA, Seattle Home Show, NW Remodeling Expo, Historical Seattle, and others.







Wall Group Law: Estate Planning Essentials Presentation



Tuesday, January 21, 2025



1:00 PM - 2:30 PM



Join Wall Group Law for an interactive workshop and learn more about setting up an estate plan that works for you! Even if you already have a plan, it’s always good to review. All attendees qualify for a complimentary 90-minute consultation with an attorney to set up at your convenience in conjunction with their schedules. Registration is not required.







Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Tuesday, January 21, 2025



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks.



Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Tuesday, January 21, 2025



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Talk Time Class at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, January 21, 2025



6:30 PM - 7:45 PM



Shoreline Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







