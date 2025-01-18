Three car collision at Ashworth and N 155th on Saturday January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025

3 vehicle collision Ashworth & 155th
Just after 4:30 on Saturday January 11, 2025 Shoreline police responded to a call for a non-injury vehicle accident.

Three vehicles were heavily damaged, and one was flipped on its side.

The passenger in the flipped car was treated for a minor injury by Shoreline Fire at the scene.

The witness said a Honda Civic had been traveling north on Ashworth at a high rate of speed when it struck another car on N 155th.

The deputy arrested the driver on DUI; this has been forwarded to the Snohomish County prosecutor’s office for review on a charge of D.U.I.

Case #C25001213

The street was blocked with multiple emergency response vehicles.


