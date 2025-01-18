Three car collision at Ashworth and N 155th on Saturday January 11, 2025
Saturday, January 18, 2025
|3 vehicle collision Ashworth & 155th
Three vehicles were heavily damaged, and one was flipped on its side.
The passenger in the flipped car was treated for a minor injury by Shoreline Fire at the scene.
The witness said a Honda Civic had been traveling north on Ashworth at a high rate of speed when it struck another car on N 155th.
The deputy arrested the driver on DUI; this has been forwarded to the Snohomish County prosecutor’s office for review on a charge of D.U.I.
Case #C25001213
The street was blocked with multiple emergency response vehicles.
