Three car collision at Ashworth and N 155th on Saturday January 11, 2025

3 vehicle collision Ashworth & 155th Just after 4:30 on Saturday January 11, 2025 Shoreline police responded to a call for a non-injury vehicle accident. Just after 4:30 on Saturday January 11, 2025 Shoreline police responded to a call for a non-injury vehicle accident.



Three vehicles were heavily damaged, and one was flipped on its side.





The passenger in the flipped car was treated for a minor injury by Shoreline Fire at the scene.



The witness said a Honda Civic had been traveling north on Ashworth at a high rate of speed when it struck another car on N 155th.



The deputy arrested the driver on DUI; this has been forwarded to the Snohomish County prosecutor’s office for review on a charge of D.U.I.





Case #C25001213





The street was blocked with multiple emergency response vehicles.







