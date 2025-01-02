Polar Bear Plunge at Matthews Beach in Seattle





I noticed an older gentleman patiently waiting to get in the water. I wandered over to him and asked, "Why do you do it?"



He laughed and said, "Actually, it's just another day. See, I swim every morning."



How do you get warm after getting out of the water? "I put my bathrobe back on," he said.





Young and old got an early start time

The young-uns were given the first chance to wade in the water at 11:45am. Some trepidatious ones were carried in by their parents. The young-uns were given the first chance to wade in the water at 11:45am. Some trepidatious ones were carried in by their parents.





All made it out alive and well. Shivering, but smiling at their accomplishment.





At Noon, the rest of the crowd excitedly entered. Although they were asked to walk carefully, many were too anxious and did a quick pace.





Headed for shore

Many went in, and hurriedly went back to shore. Many went in, and hurriedly went back to shore.





Exuberance!

Others were more cold-blooded and stayed in a good 15 minutes. As one man walked back on land, he said, "It was a religious experience!" Others were more cold-blooded and stayed in a good 15 minutes. As one man walked back on land, he said, "It was a religious experience!"





Starbucks provided warm drinks for everyone.



At least one was neck deep in the water





Those who got in neck-deep in the water were gifted a special badge of achievement.





