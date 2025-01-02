Polar Bear Plunge at Matthews Beach in Seattle

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Waiting for a signal to plunge into the cold water

Story and photos by David Carlos

I tell myself one day, on the first of January, I'll plunge into the frigid waters of the Pacific Northwest. But I never do. I'd rather be a warm bystander.

Costumes were the order of the day

Not these hearty souls, numbering in the hundreds here at Matthews Beach Park in Seattle on January 1, 2025. They're here to purify themselves in the blessed waters of Lake Washington.

I noticed an older gentleman patiently waiting to get in the water. I wandered over to him and asked, "Why do you do it?"

He laughed and said, "Actually, it's just another day. See, I swim every morning."

How do you get warm after getting out of the water? "I put my bathrobe back on," he said.

Young and old got an early start time

The young-uns were given the first chance to wade in the water at 11:45am. Some trepidatious ones were carried in by their parents. 

All made it out alive and well. Shivering, but smiling at their accomplishment.

At Noon, the rest of the crowd excitedly entered. Although they were asked to walk carefully, many were too anxious and did a quick pace. 

Headed for shore

Many went in, and hurriedly went back to shore. 

Exuberance!

Others were more cold-blooded and stayed in a good 15 minutes. As one man walked back on land, he said, "It was a religious experience!"

Starbucks provided warm drinks for everyone. 

At least one was neck deep in the water

Those who got in neck-deep in the water were gifted a special badge of achievement.


Posted by DKH at 1:50 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  