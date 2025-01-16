Front view of Freddy Bear & Nell Plush Toy.

SHM Permanent Collections Object: 2024-02-01

Shoreline Historical Museum Collections Corner: Freddy & Nell

“A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside.”

—Winnie the Pooh, 1926





This local friend was a very exciting part of the holiday season and many a child found joy upon opening a present to find their new plush buddy.





Christmas decorations at Frederick & Nelson, Seattle, 1943

Photo courtesy of Museum of History & Industry

Right in downtown Seattle after the Great Fire of 1889, Frederick & Nelson's department store opened their doors in 1891. Selling all manner of things from furniture to high-end clothing, Frederick & Nelson's rapidly grew throughout the 20th century and became a landmark Seattle company until their closure in 1992.



However, the memory of this beloved department store lives in this month's Collections Corner!





Dating to the 1980s, this adorable plush of Freddy Bear & Baby Nell brought countless children joy throughout the holiday season. Freddy & Nell were well-loved representatives of the company and were frequently featured in production and marketing at the height of Frederick & Nelson's popularity.





According to the bear's original story, Freddy & Nell went into winter hibernation in 1890 and "overslept" until 1987!





Front view of Freddy's Favorite Christmas Storybook.

SHM Permanent Collections Object: 2024-02

The bears usually came with a two-page pamphlet describing their story, yet SHM has a special accompaniment in the form of a Freddy's Favorite Christmas Storybook.









--Robby Grillo (he/him) Collections Manager | Shoreline Historical Museum This book features full-color pages weaving the tale of Freddy Bear's first time working at the department store for the busy holiday season! Additionally, the book includes a interactable piano with an index of popular holiday songs for children to play along with. A memorable and lovely way to spend the holiday season!









These are words that many know from a lovable teddy bear who left a special mark on all of us. In addition to popular teddy bears like Winnie the Pooh and Paddington, Seattle had its very own teddy bear too!