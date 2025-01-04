For the Birds: Barred Owls Live Here

Barred Owl on snag

Photo by Doug Parrott

By Christine Southwick By Christine Southwick





Barred Owls are in our Shoreline neighborhoods. Since they don’t migrate, they are heard all year long in areas of dense large trees which are needed for nesting.





These owls are often found near streams or ponds because of the diversity of prey like moles, voles, squirrels and rabbits.





Adaptable to varied treed habitat they are often heard in large conifers while they are hunting.





Here's lookin' at you, kid!

Photo by Elaine Chuang Barred Owls are frequently vocal with the distinct call of “Who Cooks for You? Who Cooks for You All…ll.. Barred Owls are frequently vocal with the distinct call of “Who Cooks for You? Who Cooks for You All…ll..





Barred Owls generally hunt at night - but can often be heard just after sunrise or before sunset.





Even though they started on the east coast, following areas with trees they have succeeded in expanding from the eastern US through Canada, and down into the Pacific Northwest.





Barred Owl

Photo by Doug Parrott This has put the native Spotted Owl, which are old-growth specialists, into competition with these more adaptable owls. This has put the native Spotted Owl, which are old-growth specialists, into competition with these more adaptable owls.





The Barred Owls appear to be winning.





Barred Owls are monogamous and form long-term pair bonds. These bonds are maintained throughout the year, and pairs may defend their territories year-round, especially in the fall when their youngsters are dispersing









Barred Owls nest in natural tree hollows, or in old nests like hawk’s or squirrel’s and will use artificial nest boxes. They add little or no material to the nest. The female typically incubates 2-3 eggs for about 30 days, while the male brings her food.





He continues to bring food for all until about 4-5 weeks when the young leave the nest and venture onto nearby branches, which is called “branching”.





The female then starts hunting and helps feed their young. Young Barred Owls begin to take short flights at 10 weeks.





The only natural enemy of Barred Owls is the Great Horned Owl, of which we have some in Shoreline. Barred Owls usually stay silent when they hear Great Horned Owls and have been known to move to new territory to avoid a Great Horned Owl.





Great Horned Owl

Photo by Doug Parrott

Barred Owls have dark brown eyes and a yellow bill. Great Horned Owls have yellow eyes and a dark bill. Barred Owls have dark brown eyes and a yellow bill. Great Horned Owls have yellow eyes and a dark bill.





The greatest threat to the rat-and-mice-catching Barred Owls is loss of large trees, and rat poison.





These are special birds. Hope you hear and see one soon.













runners and walkers should use other routes and avoid areas where attacks have occurred. Using their sharp talons is the only defense these owls have.