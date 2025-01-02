Beginning Drawing Techniques by ShoreLake Arts at the Senior Activity Center

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Beginning Drawing Techniques

Learn drawing techniques for beginning drawers, practice your skills, and have some fun! No Experience Necessary!

This class is a collaboration between the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center and ShoreLake Arts!

Space is limited, registration is required. Please come in or call the senior center to register at 206-365-1536.

  • Day: Mondays 1/13, 1/27, 2/3, 2/10/2025
  • Time: 2-3pm
  • Cost: Members of the Senior Center: $50 – NonMembers of the Senior Center: $60
  • Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center - 18560 1st Ave NE. Bldg. G, Shoreline, WA 98155

