Back by popular demand - the Edible Book Festival - January 25, 2025

Saturday January 25, 2025 the Edible Book Festival returns to Third Place Commons (upper level, Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, LFP)





From 11am - 1:30pm the entries will be on display.





The event is free to the public.





The Edible Book Festival brings people together for a lighthearted culinary, artistic, and literary celebration.





Creations made from food and inspired by works of literature. (Past entries have included works titled Gourd of the Rings, War and Peas, and The Life of Pie.) It’s the most wonderful and delicious nerd parade imaginable.





If you wish to submit an entry, sign up at Shorelake Arts . Registration closes January 15, 2025.







