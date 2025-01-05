Back by popular demand - the Edible Book Festival - January 25, 2025
Sunday, January 5, 2025
From 11am - 1:30pm the entries will be on display.
The event is free to the public.
The Edible Book Festival brings people together for a lighthearted culinary, artistic, and literary celebration.
Creations made from food and inspired by works of literature. (Past entries have included works titled Gourd of the Rings, War and Peas, and The Life of Pie.) It’s the most wonderful and delicious nerd parade imaginable.
If you wish to submit an entry, sign up at Shorelake Arts. Registration closes January 15, 2025.
