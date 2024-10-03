Free admission to dress rehearsal for Tartuffe: Born Again at The Phoenix Theatre tonight, October 3, 2024
Thursday, October 3, 2024
|Tartuffe: Born Again at The Phoenix Theatre
You are invited to our final dress Thursday October 3, 2024 at 7:30pm!
Come laugh for free and help our actors get a feel for how the show will be with a real live audience! Be part of the process and see theatre for cheap/free
No need to arrive particularly early. The final dress will start at 7:30pm so we recommend arriving at 7:15pm.
Tartuffe: Born Again opens Friday October 4th and it's a hilarious 80's romp about religious devotion, deception, love and family!
The Phoenix Theatre is in the back building in Firdale Village, Edmonds. 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020
