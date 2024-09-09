Oregon, California and Washington commissions to discuss the future of West Coast transportation

Monday, September 9, 2024

OLYMPIA – The transportation commissions from California, Oregon and Washington will meet virtually this month to explore how the three states can collaborate. 

They’ll discuss approaches to creating a West Coast transportation network that coordinates and enhances freight and passenger mobility, strengthens resiliency and accelerates clean transportation efforts. The commission will also hold its regular monthly meeting following the West Coast discussion.

The three commissions will hear about efforts to develop a West Coast Transportation Network Plan and discuss next steps during a work session on Wednesday, September 11, from 9 to 11am. A regular meeting of the Washington State Transportation Commission will follow from 11am to 5pm.

Both virtual meetings are open to the public. Public comment for the three-state work session will take place at 10:45am, and public comment for the regular commission meeting will take place at 4pm. Those wishing to attend virtually may register for the three-state work session and regular commission meeting on the commission’s website. Both meetings will also be streamed live on TVW.

Highlights of the commission’s regular commission meeting include:
  • Congestion scorecard: During the regular commission meeting on Wednesday, Kirkland-based Inrix will give Washington commissioners an overview of its Global Traffic Scorecard, which looks at mobility data and commuting trends for the world’s most-congested cities.
  • Washington Transportation Plan update: Washington commissioners will discuss their ongoing work to update the state’s 20-year transportation plan.
  • Highway system study: The Washington commission will get an update on a route jurisdiction study underway, which assesses whether changes are needed to criteria defining the state highway system.
For more information about the commission and agendas for the 9am work session and 11am regular meeting, visit the commission’s website: www.wstc.wa.gov.


