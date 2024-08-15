Whisper Creek memorial sign replaced
Thursday, August 15, 2024
|Whisper Creek footbridge
Photo by Dan Short
Whisper Creek runs along the northern border of the former Cedarbrook School property and is a lovely fish-bearing, year-round creek. Portions of this creek have been restored by the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation.
|Doug Clark and Josh Piano install a replacement sign.
Photo by George Piano
When the work was complete, a plaque was installed, giving credit to the partnership that did the work.
Last year, the plaque was stolen.
|Photo by George Piano
This year, George Piano led the effort to obtain a new plaque, and this week Doug Clark and Josh Piano installed the new replacement Whisper Creek Memorial sign.
--George Piano, Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment