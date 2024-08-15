Whisper Creek memorial sign replaced

Whisper Creek footbridge

Photo by Dan Short

Whisper Creek runs along the northern border of the former Cedarbrook School property and is a lovely fish-bearing, year-round creek. Portions of this creek have been restored by the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation.





Doug Clark and Josh Piano install a replacement sign.

Photo by George Piano Working in conjunction with local citizens, a new foot bridge was built linking the Cedarbrook property with the bordering Lake Forest Park and Shoreline neighborhoods, and areas along the creek were cleared of invasive nonnative plants and planted with native vegetation.





When the work was complete, a plaque was installed, giving credit to the partnership that did the work.





Last year, the plaque was stolen.





Photo by George Piano

This year, George Piano led the effort to obtain a new plaque, and this week Doug Clark and Josh Piano installed the new replacement Whisper Creek Memorial sign.





--George Piano, Diane Hettrick







