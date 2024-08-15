Family Day at LFP Farmers Market August 25, 2024

On Sunday, August 25, 2024 grab the kids and head down to Family Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market!





Every Sunday, 10-2, the LFP Farmers Market brings you a delectable assortment of fresh and locally produced fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, and fantastic specialty items, plus gorgeous flowers to brighten your summer table. And on this special day, there’s even more to love for market fans of all ages!





We'll have live music all day courtesy of local music legend Dan Benson and friends on bass, piano and vibraphones - and youngsters will be enticed by the Bubble Zone where they can experiment with an assortment of bubble wands in different shapes and sizes and take home free bubble giveaways while supplies last.





Between bubble blowing, kids can climb on and explore the Big Rigs that the City will have on hand!





Family Day is presented in partnership with the City of Lake Forest Park, which will be there with environmental education and giveaways.





It's going to be a memorable day at the LFP Farmers Market.







