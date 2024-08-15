Nine minor party presidential candidates will appear on Washington's November ballot
Thursday, August 15, 2024
|Running for President - Nirvana co-founder
Krist Novoselić (right) of the Cascade Party
with his running mate James Carroll
Including nominees from the two major political parties, Washington voters will be able to choose from 11 pairs of nominees for president and vice president on the November ballot.
To qualify for the General Election ballot, a minor party or independent candidate must obtain 1,000 signatures from registered Washington voters who have not signed another party’s nominating petition.
These voters must attend a state convention held in support of the party or candidate.
Conventions may only be during a specific period, from the first Saturday in May to the last Saturday in July.
Appeal of any qualification must be filed with the Thurston County Superior Court no later than five days after notification.
Ballot order of presidential tickets for the General Election begins with the two major political parties, listed in order of the most votes received in Washington’s last presidential election, under RCW 29A.36.161. Other candidates follow in order of qualification.
Minor party and independent candidates for president will appear on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot as follows, with the Presidential nominee listed first and Vice Presidential nominee listed second:
Minor party and independent candidates for president will appear on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot as follows, with the Presidential nominee listed first and Vice Presidential nominee listed second:
- We The People Party; Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Nicole Shanahan
- Green Party; Jill Stein, Samson LeBeau Kpadenou
- Socialism and Liberation Party; Claudia De la Cruz, Karina Garcia
- Socialist Workers Party; Rachele Fruit, Dennis Richter
- Socialist Equality Party; Joseph Kishore, Jerry White
- Libertarian Party; Chase Oliver, Mike ter Maat
- Cascade Party; Krist Novoselić, James Carroll
- Justice For All Party; Cornel West, Melina Abdullah
- Independent Candidate; Shiva Ayyadurai, Crystal Ellis
“Every election is a chance for every Washingtonian’s voice to be heard,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. “I encourage all voters to use the state’s comprehensive system of trustworthy resources to participate in this election.”
