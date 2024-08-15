Nine minor party presidential candidates will appear on Washington's November ballot

Running for President - Nirvana co-founder

Krist Novoselić (right) of the Cascade Party

with his running mate James Carroll OLYMPIA — Nine presidential nominations by minor parties and independent candidates have qualified to appear on Washington's Nov. 5 General Election ballot.





Including nominees from the two major political parties, Washington voters will be able to choose from 11 pairs of nominees for president and vice president on the November ballot.



To qualify for the General Election ballot, a minor party or independent candidate must obtain 1,000 signatures from registered Washington voters who have not signed another party’s nominating petition.





These voters must attend a state convention held in support of the party or candidate.





Conventions may only be during a specific period, from the first Saturday in May to the last Saturday in July.



