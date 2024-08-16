King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed 125 felony drug dealing cases so far in 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024


Through the end of June, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed 125 felony drug dealing cases so far in 2024. 77.6% of those involved fentanyl and/or methamphetamine. Frequently, (32% of the cases) the drug dealing charges involved more than one kind of drug.

Of the 125 drug dealing cases filed so far this year, 17 of those cases (13.6%) also had a firearms-related charge.

According to the most recent data from Public Health — Seattle and King County, there have been 669 confirmed drug overdose or alcohol poisoning deaths through August in 2024. 

Our prosecutors will continue to prosecute the people who deal fentanyl and meth and other deadly drugs in our communities.

