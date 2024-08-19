Wayne Pridemore: Lights in the sky but not in the house

Monday, August 19, 2024

Photo by Wayne Pridemore in Richmond Beach

Lots of lightning and thunder over our bedroom deck. This is my favorite kind of photo shoot, the action came to me.

View from Richmond Beach Saturday, August 17, 2024
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

The only problem was that a nearby transformer was hit and we lost power overnight.

City Light workers replacing transformer
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Sunday morning Seattle City Light came to the rescue and changed out the transformer and we had electricity with a flip of the switch. 

City Light to the rescue
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Life is good.

--Wayne Pridemore


