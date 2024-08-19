Wayne Pridemore: Lights in the sky but not in the house
Monday, August 19, 2024
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore in Richmond Beach
Lots of lightning and thunder over our bedroom deck. This is my favorite kind of photo shoot, the action came to me.
|View from Richmond Beach Saturday, August 17, 2024
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
The only problem was that a nearby transformer was hit and we lost power overnight.
|City Light workers replacing transformer
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Sunday morning Seattle City Light came to the rescue and changed out the transformer and we had electricity with a flip of the switch.
--Wayne Pridemore
