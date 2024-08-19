August recipe from Town & Country Market: Mason Jar Ice Cream

Monday, August 19, 2024

Mason Jar Ice Cream
Town & Country Market
Mason Jar Ice Cream

Shake your way to homemade ice cream with this easy-peasy recipe! Simply shake your ingredients in a jar and freeze. Such a fun summer treat! Great for the kids and summer parties. *Requires 2-3 hours to freeze.

Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 5 Minutes (2-3 hours to freeze)
Yield: 1 serving

INGREDIENTS
8 ounce mason jar (or similar)
½ cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon vanilla
Pinch of salt

Mason jars, a few ingredients, and optional toppings
for a do-it-yourself ice cream delight!
From Town & Country Markets

PREPARATION

STEP 1
Add cream, sugar, vanilla and salt to a jar. Add any mix-ins if using.

STEP 2
Shake jar for 3-5 minutes until mixture doubles in volume and resembles thick batter.

STEP 3
Freeze jar for 2-3 hours until ice cream resembles soft serve. Shake jar every 30 minutes while freezing if possible.

Options

Optional Mix-Ins:
  • Sprinkles
  • Crushed cookies
  • Mini chocolate chips
  • Chocolate fudge
  • Caramel
  • Fruit jam
  • Peanut butter
  • Nutella
  • Sweetened condensed milk
  • Chopped peanut butter cups (or other candy bar)
  • Chopped fresh fruit (strawberries, peaches, raspberries)

Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place, at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133. All ingredients are available there plus a lot more!



Posted by DKH at 8:18 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  