August recipe from Town & Country Market: Mason Jar Ice Cream

PREPARATION



STEP 1

Add cream, sugar, vanilla and salt to a jar. Add any mix-ins if using.



STEP 2

Shake jar for 3-5 minutes until mixture doubles in volume and resembles thick batter.



STEP 3

Freeze jar for 2-3 hours until ice cream resembles soft serve. Shake jar every 30 minutes while freezing if possible.



Options



Optional Mix-Ins: Sprinkles

Crushed cookies

Mini chocolate chips

Chocolate fudge

Caramel

Fruit jam

Peanut butter

Nutella

Sweetened condensed milk

Chopped peanut butter cups (or other candy bar)

Chopped fresh fruit (strawberries, peaches, raspberries)



Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place, at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 . All ingredients are available there plus a lot more!

Shake your way to homemade ice cream with this easy-peasy recipe! Simply shake your ingredients in a jar and freeze. Such a fun summer treat! Great for the kids and summer parties. *Requires 2-3 hours to freeze.

Ingredients:
8 ounce mason jar (or similar)
½ cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon vanilla
Pinch of salt