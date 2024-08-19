August recipe from Town & Country Market: Mason Jar Ice Cream
Monday, August 19, 2024
Shake your way to homemade ice cream with this easy-peasy recipe! Simply shake your ingredients in a jar and freeze. Such a fun summer treat! Great for the kids and summer parties. *Requires 2-3 hours to freeze.
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 5 Minutes (2-3 hours to freeze)
Yield: 1 serving
INGREDIENTS
8 ounce mason jar (or similar)
½ cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon vanilla
Pinch of salt
|Mason jars, a few ingredients, and optional toppings
for a do-it-yourself ice cream delight!
From Town & Country Markets
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Add cream, sugar, vanilla and salt to a jar. Add any mix-ins if using.
STEP 2
Shake jar for 3-5 minutes until mixture doubles in volume and resembles thick batter.
STEP 3
Freeze jar for 2-3 hours until ice cream resembles soft serve. Shake jar every 30 minutes while freezing if possible.
Options
Optional Mix-Ins:
- Sprinkles
- Crushed cookies
- Mini chocolate chips
- Chocolate fudge
- Caramel
- Fruit jam
- Peanut butter
- Nutella
- Sweetened condensed milk
- Chopped peanut butter cups (or other candy bar)
- Chopped fresh fruit (strawberries, peaches, raspberries)
Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place, at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133. All ingredients are available there plus a lot more!
0 comments:
Post a Comment